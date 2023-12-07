"He's like Benjamin Button" - Former WWE writer weighs in on Randy Orton's return

A former WWE writer has weighed in on Randy Orton's return to the company.

The Viper returned to WWE during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 25. He helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day and then defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on the following episode of RAW.

However, last Monday night will likely be The Legend Killer's last appearance on the red brand for a while as he has decided to sign with the SmackDown brand. The Bloodline attacked Orton on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown as a way to write the veteran off television due to his back injury. Now that he has returned, Orton has made it his mission to get revenge on The Bloodline, and that is why he chose to sign with the blue brand.

Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on Randy Orton's return to the company. He compared the 43-year-old to the fictional movie character Benjamin Button, who aged in reverse in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

"He is like Benjamin Button. He looks 10 years younger than he did when he left a year and a half ago. He's more jacked. His chest is more jacked than it was. He never had the most jacked chest and now he has the most jacked chest. He looked the way he's supposed to look. He looks like ... a guy that you would stop in the airport to look at," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants Randy Orton to start a rivalry with a rising star

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently suggested that Randy Orton start a rivalry with LA Knight on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long claimed that a rivalry with Randy Orton would benefit LA Knight. Long stated that Knight could learn a lot from Orton if the two were to have a storyline together on WWE television.

"I also see him, maybe with LA Knight... They have got to get him (LA Knight) right, and I think with him and Randy Orton, would get LA right, because first of all, he would learn from Randy Orton a lot. And that's what he needs to do... You have to get into the ring with guys that know this stuff so that you can learn from them." [7:05 onwards]

WWE officials have reportedly been very impressed with Orton during his return so far. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Viper in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

