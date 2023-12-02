John Cena reacts to Randy Orton's WWE return

It took a while, but the much-awaited John Cena post about Randy Orton is finally here! The Cenation Leader continued his tradition on Instagram by posting a captionless photo of The Viper.

While CM Punk grabbed all the headlines at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event with his WWE return, Randy Orton's in-ring comeback at the PLE was celebrated equally by fans and pundits alike.

Orton has since appeared on the follow-up RAW and SmackDown episodes, and fans are enjoying seeing The Apex Predator on their television screens again. One of his greatest rivals, John Cena, also seems to be experiencing the same feelings.

The 16-time World Champion took to his fascinating Instagram handle and reacted to Orton's return with a simple photo of The Viper, just like how he responded when CM Punk showed up at Survivor Series 2023.

Fans have been waiting for Cena to acknowledge Orton's WWE presence, and as you can view below, many are glad to see his latest Instagram post:

In case you missed it, many fans would also love to see John Cena be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 40 opponent.

Randy Orton made a big statement on SmackDown

The storyline around Randy Orton heading into SmackDown revolved around his brand-related status. Rumors suggested Orton would be a free agent, but the veteran superstar had other ideas.

Both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce hoped to convince Orton to sign to their respective brands as the latest SmackDown built towards the big reveal.

In the main event segment, Orton shared the ring with the two WWE General Managers and weighed his options before Paul Heyman interrupted the proceedings. The chaotic segment also involved Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as The Bloodline unleashed an attack on Orton, only for LA Knight to come out and make the save.

Orton ended up signing the SmackDown contract before telling Heyman to convey the message to Roman Reigns that "Daddy" was back on SmackDown.

Randy also had a surprise for Nick Aldis as he broke a big rule before SmackDown went off the air. You can read more about that here.