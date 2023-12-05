WWE officials' opinion of Randy Orton after recent return - Reports

Randy Orton made his surprising return to the company at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and is already impressing folks backstage.

The premium live event took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25. The veteran made his return during the Men's WarGames match and helped guide Cody Rhodes' team to a victory over The Judgment Day in the main event.

Orton appeared on last Monday's edition of RAW and defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. However, Orton has decided to officially join the SmackDown roster to get revenge on The Bloodline. The Legend Killer has been out of action with a back injury since last year. However, in the storyline, The Bloodline took him out following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE is said to be very impressed with Randy Orton following his return to the company. Fightful was told that WWE has been impressed with Orton's conditioning and his performance so far after his return to the company at Survivor Series.

Former WWE writer suggests Randy Orton faces Logan Paul at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 would be an interesting matchup.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4. Former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio and left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron. Paul used the brass knuckles to become United States Champion and announced a tournament to determine his first challenger this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo suggested that Logan Paul face The Viper at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia with the United States Championship on the line.

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?" [3:01 -3:31]

Randy Orton was missed by the WWE Universe during his time away due to injury. He seemingly hinted that he has a lot more left in the tank following Survivor Series, and it will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for him on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

