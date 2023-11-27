Randy Orton sends cryptic message as he exits Survivor Series

A video has emerged of Randy Orton sending fans an interesting message as he exited WWE Survivor Series last night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would be returning as his final teammate at Survivor Series in the Men's WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

During the premium live event, WWE teased that The Viper would not show up throughout the night, but eventually, Orton returned to the company after 18 months. The Apex Predator had not been seen on WWE television since May 2022 before his return last night at Survivor Series.

The Legend Killer helped Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of Survivor Series. After the match, CM Punk made his shocking return to the company as Survivor Series went off the air.

Orton stuck around for a bit to interact with fans and then delivered a cryptic message on the entrance ramp before making his way backstage. In the video below, the veteran says, "Ten more years," while holding up both of his hands for the crowd to signify that he has a lot more left in the tank.

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre wants to reignite his rivalry with Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre recently disclosed that he would love the opportunity to get back inside the ring with Randy Orton.

McIntyre has been struggling as of late on the red brand. He came up short against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. He opted to team up with The Judgment Day, but once again was on the losing end last night at Survivor Series.

McIntyre reportedly stormed out of the ring following The Judgment Day's loss in the main event of Survivor Series.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview in September, Drew McIntyre stated that he was rooting for Randy Orton to return. The veteran added that it would be special for him to wrestle Orton again.

"Oh, yeah, if it makes sense, 100%. If Randy Orton returns, it's gonna be such a huge moment. He's been out for such a long time. There's been a lot of chatter about what's going on with him and his significant injury that could be career-ending. So for Randy Orton to return, it would be such a moment for WWE, wrestling as a whole, and I get the opportunity to get inside there with him once again and reignite our feud of the past. That would be really special for me," said Drew McIntyre. [From 01:38 - 02:04]

Orton got a tremendous reaction from the WWE Universe last night at Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead.

