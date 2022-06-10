'I don't think anyone can rise to the level' - WWE legend shares his honest thoughts on Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is currently injured and recuperating. He performed at the highest level at Hell in a Cell, albeit with an ugly purple bruise.

His comeback story has ensured that he is at the top of the RAW food chain, the company's top star. That said, according to WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, there can only be one American Dream.

When asked if someday Cody could surpass the legacy of his legendary father Dusty Rhodes, Brisco had the following to say:

"No, I don't think anybody could rise to the level that the American Dream was. He was just another one of those phenoms that came along just once in a while. And, I got to see it from the very beginning to the very end. Cody has a lot of talent, he's very, very smart. He's a very intelligent guy." (0.42-1.03)

Brisco believes today’s stars like Rhodes are brilliant, which wasn't the case back when he was an active wrestler. He also expressed his love for his friend, Dusty Rhodes:

"Cody knows how to become a star. But you know, there's only one American Dream. We all love him to death. And I miss him." (1.25-1.34)

We recently received a positive update about Cody Rhodes from his wife, Brandi

Even though the world was stunned when Cody Rhodes battled Seth Rollins in a spectacular match, it seems like the former is well and truly on the road to recovery.

You can check her tweet below:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

A positive update from his wife Brandi bodes well for The American Nightmare's future. Whether he returns at the Royal Rumble or sooner remains to be seen.

