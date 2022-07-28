WWE Legend comments on Brock Lesnar getting emotional over Vince McMahon's exit

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and how he might have gotten emotional because of Vince McMahon.

Lesnar reportedly walked out before SmackDown when Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The company did manage to bring him back by the end of the show, where he attacked Theory with his Money in the Bank briefcase to close the Friday Nights.

Vince McMahon stepped down as the CEO and creative head of the company on Friday. His retirement came off the heels of an ongoing investigation into him which could have prompted him to make the decision. Lesnar allegedly walked out because he wasn't happy with McMahon's decision.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Lesnar might have become emotional upon hearing about McMahon's exit, which is why he walked out.

He also speculated that Brock Lesnar might not have walked out, and these were just rumors.

“I don’t know if that was a story or not, but I’m sure Brock may have been one of those guys that was emotional and may have had to take a break and said, ‘Let me get out of here for a minute.’ I can see that,'' said Booker. [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar has had an interesting relationship with Vince McMahon

The Beast Incarnate has had a tumultuous relationship with McMahon over the years. However, he stated on the Pat McAfee show that the former WWE CEO has been like a father figure to him and helped him develop into the businessman he is today.

In an interview with News Day, Lesnar stated that he has butted heads with McMahon in the past when he didn't agree with the plans they had for him.

Vince McMahon has been replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the Co-CEOs of the company. His son-in-law Triple H has taken charge of the creative department and also resumed his duties as EVP of Talent Relations.

SummerSlam will be the first major premium live event under the new regime.

