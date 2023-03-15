WWE Legend comments on hilarious botch involving Brock Lesnar on RAW

Brock Lesnar was involved in one of the most anticipated segments on WWE RAW when he was scheduled to appear in a face-to-face confrontation with Omos. However, the segment did not go as planned as there was a big botch. Former tag team champion Bully Ray commented on who was or wasn't at fault for the botch.

MVP cut a promo on the Beast Incarnate before the latter cut him off and made his way to the ring. He got in Omos's face and the Nigerian Giant held his fist up to Brock Lesnar's face before offering a handshake. The former UFC stat complied but Omos did not let go.

Lesnar stomped on Omos's foot but the latter tossed the former WWE Champion out of the ring. However, Brock Lesnar's exit from the ring was not smooth and he needed a second attempt to get himself out of the ring in what ended up being a botch. Tag team legend Bully Ray commented on the botch, claiming that Omos was not at fault for it:

Omos will face the 10-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 39 in one of the most intriguing match-ups in recent history.

WWE legend Booker T spoke about Brock Lesnar vs Omos at WrestleMania 39

It is not often that Brock Lesnar is pitted against someone who can physically and visually outclass him. However, Omos is one of the rare wrestlers who can accomplish exactly that.

Tony @TonyPatrick27 Booker T just said Omos is a “once in a generation talent”…. #WrestleMania Booker T just said Omos is a “once in a generation talent”…. #WrestleMania https://t.co/L5Dy6btlG4

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming clash between the behemoths:

"For Brock Lesnar, with someone like Omos, that's a story for me like a Rock 1,2 and 3. We can get three films out of this story right here. It's normally David against Goliath in the opposite fashion for Brock Lesnar, but now he's David in this situation. Brock's a babyface right now, but do you know how big of a babyface this could make him? Over a period of the next 365 days, to next year's WrestleMania?" [1:01:25-1:02:08 ]

Omos is a relative newbie in WWE and has not had many signature wins in his career. Taking on a star as big as Lesnar will definitely be a huge moment for him. As unlikely as it is, a win over the former UFC Heavyweight Champion would push him to the next level.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes