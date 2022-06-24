"Game of Thrones" - WWE Legend comments on the McMahon family situation turning into a shoot angle (Exclusive)

The gripping saga surrounding the allegations against Vince McMahon has resulted in significant changes within WWE at the corporate level. Vince Russo and "Road Dogg" Brian James discussed the ongoing controversy on the latest episode of "The Wrestling Outlaws," and the veterans were all up for a worked shoot storyline featuring the McMahon family.

Russo believes that WWE has a golden opportunity to weaving a compelling angle around a potential power struggle between Vince McMahon and his daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

The former WWE writer stated that the proposed storyline would be much better than most of the current content on RAW. Brian James agreed with Vince Russo's idea and likened the possible story to the Game of Thrones dynamic.

"That's the Game of Thrones. That's the real-life struggle of power with the powerful people, and I'd watch that all day long," said Road Dogg. "Look, at this age, I would probably bow out too, but I see what you're saying. It is a great story." [10:31 - 10:52]

Vince Russo reveals how WWE's TV ratings could witness a three-fold increase

Russo delved deeper into the narrative surrounding the McMahons and noted that every character could be engaged in an all-out battle for the throne. He highlighted how Triple H has seemingly returned to prominence backstage following Stephanie McMahon's appointment as the interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Russo felt that the explosive feud had a lot of promise, as he added below:

"This is the show! Come on, Brian; you know all the characters now jockeying for position. Whose Bruce throwing the elbow out? That's the story! Come on, Stephanie is then the interim, and the first thing she does is put Hunter back in NXT," continued Russo. "You want ratings, Brian. That's the story, bro." [9:52 - 10:30]

Wrestling storylines inspired by real-life events have always managed to draw massive numbers for WWE. Vince Russo urged the company's creative team "to run" with a real-life angle on TV as it could triple the promotion's viewership figures.

"And you can work it, you tell whatever story you want to tell, but they know there is a shred of truth out there. I just think it's such a missed opportunity, my god! Run with this man; your ratings will triple, man," Russo added. [10:53 - 11:10]

Despite being under investigation, Vince McMahon has already made two television appearances, but he hasn't commented on the controversy.

