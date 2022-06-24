Update on Triple H's possible big new role in WWE - Reports

Triple H might be getting a bigger new role in WWE, as per reports. The former head of NXT had to take a break last year to treat his heart condition. While he was away, NXT was completely revamped and NXT 2.0 came into being.

He returned to work long back but recently said 'I'm Back' during a meeting with talent and officials in Orlando, Florida. This led to speculation that he may be starting a new role in WWE.

The Game has held multiple backstage positions in the company over the years. He has now retired as a full-time wrestler and will focus solely on his backstage duties.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it isn't clear if he is back as the in-charge of NXT 2.0 or not. He did say that there was talk of him getting a bigger new role in the company even before Vince McMahon stepped back and was replaced by Stephanie McMahon as the CEO.

''There had been talk before any of this went down with Vince McMahon that Levesque was going to back in a bigger role shortly so this is likely not related to the investigation, although the timing would indicate the time of this move could be related in some form. He did indicate that there would be things changing but could not go into detail on them just yet,'' noted Meltzer.

Could Triple H get a bigger role in creative?

Wade Keller of PWTorch had noted that with Stephanie McMahon as the CEO, there are talks of Paul Heyman and Triple H getting bigger roles in creative.

"I could totally see this happening, Paul Heyman taking on a bigger role in creative," added the PWTorch journalist. "Paul Heyman gets along really well with Hunter and Stephanie. And so I wouldn't rule that possibility out either."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

It was reported by Meltzer that the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, has become the new interim head of talent relations. His previous role could go to someone like Triple H.

