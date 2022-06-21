WWE Rumor Roundup - Massive 2023 plans for Randy Orton, Popular couple have not separated amid speculation, New role for Paul Heyman?

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. The company recently experienced a rough spell as, in addition to the Vince McMahon controversy, multiple top stars have been out of action due to injuries.

It has now been reported that Randy Orton will also be sidelined for an extended period. A major storyline for The Viper now seems to have been postponed until 2023.

Additionally, we have a rumor killer regarding speculation of a popular couple's split. The roundup also includes details of Paul Heyman possibly getting a new role in the near future.

#1. Randy Orton and Riddle's feud could happen in 2023

Randy Orton's untimely injury has derailed several of WWE's well-laid plans. The Viper was originally slated to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and the expectation was for the veteran to transition into a storyline with Riddle.

However, fans might have to wait to witness the long-awaited rivalry between the beloved tag team partners. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE could be looking to book Orton vs. Riddle in 2023.

The Original Bro recently came up short against Roman Reigns in a title match, and Meltzer speculated that the crushing loss could be used to begin an angle with Randy Orton.

It was noted that the idea initially was to delay Randy Orton's program with Riddle, and by the looks of it, it will only happen once the Apex Predator returns next year. Meltzer said:

"You dedicated a match to me, and you blew it; you never won the big one, yeah. I could see that being a direction and not a bad one either. I think Orton and Riddle, if they do the thing, and the way it looks now, with Orton being out so long, we're not doing it until 2023. So, by that time, you know what? Inevitably that was the idea, and it's a hell of a lot better doing it in 2023 than 2021." (H/T: RingSideNews)

Randy Orton is unlikely to compete in 2022 as he is scheduled to undergo surgery. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to the WWE veteran for a speedy recovery and return to the ring.

#2. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are still together

Stephanie McMahon's recent hiatus raised questions among fans about her marriage to Triple H. Stephanie was also spotted without her wedding ring on a few occasions, which further fueled speculation online.

During the latest PWTorch audio show episode, Wade Keller shot down the rumors surrounding Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship. The WWE power couple is not going through marital issues, as Keller reported below:

"I know when Hunter had his health problems, and then Stephanie stepped aside, there were, I don't want to say rumors because that's overstating it," stated Wade Keller. "[There was] conjecture that maybe there were marital issues that they were dealing with. I'm told that's just flat out not the case and that they are a team." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence stemmed from her desire to spend time with her children. It was added that while Triple H has resumed his full-time duties backstage, the Cerebral Assassin has a more focused job now that is less stressful than before.

Triple H and Stephanie have no problems financially and are looking at cherishing things in their lives outside the realms of WWE.

#3. Speculation on a potential new role for Paul Heyman in WWE

Stephanie McMahon has returned to prominence following her appointment as WWE's interim CEO and Chairwoman. Wade Keller also discussed her future with the company and believes that there is a chance of her becoming WWE's permanent head.

Vince McMahon's WWE status remains uncertain as he faces a highly-publicized investigation over alleged sexual misconduct. It was stated that if Stephanie McMahon does assume complete control of WWE, Paul Heyman could be brought back into the creative setup:

"I could totally see this happening, Paul Heyman taking on a bigger role in creative," added the PWTorch journalist. "Paul Heyman gets along really well with Hunter and Stephanie. And so I wouldn't rule that possibility out either."

A dream team of Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Stephanie McMahon could bring about massive changes within the promotion. However, for that to happen, Vince McMahon would have to step down entirely, and there is no confirmation whether that will happen anytime soon.

