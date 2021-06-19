"He's the only bull that can handle Roman Reigns" - WWE legend comments on a potential John Cena return

Rumors of a John Cena vs Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam have been steadily gaining momentum in recent weeks, although nothing has been confirmed by either WWE or the 16-time world champion. If the match does take place, it has the potential to be one of the most exciting on the SummerSlam card.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on a possible Roman Reigns vs John Cena match at SummerSlam. Mantell said that he loved the idea and added that this was an angle that could get fans excited:

"I like it. What they're going to remember, if John Cena does come back, that's what they will remember, that John Cena is back. If he's the only bull that can handle Roman Reigns, that will get people talking." said Mantell

You can watch the entire episode of SmackTalk here:

John Cena is looking forward to returning to WWE

As of now, a John Cena vs Roman Reigns matchup at SummerSlam is still speculation, and nothing has been confirmed by WWE. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena confirmed that he is looking forward to returning to WWE, although no time frame was mentioned.

My new interview with @JohnCena is up now! 👋



He talks about starring in #F9 @TheFastSaga, his thoughts on @WWERomanReigns, the biggest lesson he learned from Vince McMahon, confirms his WWE return & more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx6XN3y

📺: https://t.co/TkKgJK9dhC pic.twitter.com/iuxtTPx2r0 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 15, 2021

Chris Van Vliet asked Cena the following question:

"You are always dressed so well every time I see you and I appreciate that. When was the last time you wore jean shorts?" Said Vliet

John Cena replied and said:

"The last time was not this WrestleMania but last WrestleMania. I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again, it's been too long."

After John Cena's reply, Chris Van Vliet asked Cena whether his WWE return was only a matter of time away, to which Cena replied, "You are absolutely correct."

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Would you like to see John Cena make his emphatic return to WWE soon? What do you make of the rumors of a match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021? Let us know in the comment section below!

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Arjun