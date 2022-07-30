"He ain't got a bad partner " - WWE legend comments on Triple H becoming Head of Creative (Exclusive)

Jimmy Hart has reacted to Triple H's new WWE role while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam.

After decades of being at the helm of WWE, Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week. Since then, his daughter Stephanie has become the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, while his son-in-law and veteran wrestler Triple H has become the Head of Creative and Talent Relations.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Jimmy Hart was excited to see The Game take over as he felt the latter is well-versed with the wrestling business. Moreover, Hart was glad that the new creative head would be well supported by his wife in leading WWE.

He also spoke about Stephanie McMahon's experience in professional wrestling and how she and Triple H will form a "tremendous" team to spearhead WWE's operations.

"You know, he ain't got a bad partner with him in Stephanie. You know what? Stephanie, she has been around the business for so many years. So a lot of that rubbed off on her. So, I just think, I've always said, two sticks are harder to break than one. So I think both of them together are going to be tremendous," said Jimmy Hart. [4:07 - 4:22]

Jimmy Hart explains why Triple H is the ideal person to usher in a new era in WWE

The Cerebral Assassin was inarguably the most hated heel in WWE during his prime. He won several world titles and participated in memorable feuds during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

Jimmy Hart stated that HHH was one of the best in-ring workers of his time who made a lot of money by putting on countless classics in the squared circle.

"Well, he is pretty smart. I've got to hand that to him because he made a lot of money for himself," Hart added. "Like, some of his matches were classics back in the day." [3:59 - 4:06]

It remains to be seen if the company witnesses any prominent changes under the leadership of the power couple. What are you expecting from a creative standpoint in Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

