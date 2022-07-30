Triple H names 4 main people who will take over Vince McMahon's role in WWE

Triple H recently shed light on the new team assisting him in his administrative role in the creative department. He said he, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Kevin Dunne will look after the company's operations.

Last week, Vince McMahon announced his retirement after being associated with the company for decades. Meanwhile, The Game officially hung up his wrestling boots at WrestleMania 38 due to a health scare, resulting in him forfeiting his administrative duties. However, he is now back as the new WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations.

Before SummerSlam, Triple H, Paul Heyman, and other WWE executives were in attendance for a tryout in Nashville to recruit future superstars in the company.

Following the tryouts, in an interaction with Wrestling Inc Daily, The Game talked about how taking on Mr. McMahon's role as a creative head was not an easy feat and would not be viable without a team.

"This is the longest-running stuff on TV. We say it all the time, right? RAW, SmackDown, SummerSlam, just everything that we're doing, right? They're a massive pair of shoes to fill, that I'm trying in some way to step into, but I do not dream for one second, that I can fill those shoes by myself... It's going to take a lot of us, it's going to take a team. It's going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on but we will, we will, the intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on." (00:25 - 1:08)

He added how the co-CEOs of WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, Kevin Dunne and himself would be able to put their best foot forward and continue Mr. McMahon's legacy.

"The only way we're going to do that is with a team that's with Steph, that's with Nick Khan, that's with myself, that's with Kevin Dunne that with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world. I've no doubt, no doubt in my mind with this team that we can do it. Not an inkling of doubt," Triple H added. (1: 16 - 1:40)

Triple H shares health update at SummerSlam Tryouts

The Game's expansive career has inspired many current and upcoming superstars in the industry.

In September last year, Triple H suffered a cardiac arrest which was the result of a genetic heart condition. He had to undergo a crucial surgery and take time off from his administrative duties to cater to his family.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc Daily, The Game stated that the health scare was a "glitch in the road" for him and he now has a "clean bill of health."

Andy / A-BombFM @ABombFM Triple H has announced he is retired after his near fatal health scare last year.

Incredible 30-year career for one of the all time greats.

Thank you Triple H Triple H has announced he is retired after his near fatal health scare last year.Incredible 30-year career for one of the all time greats.Thank you Triple H https://t.co/avKGls1v32

Triple H will put his best foot forward in apt administrative decision-making. It has been a week since The Game stepped up to his current role and there are seemingly a few tweaks already made to the weekly shows.

What do you think of Triple H's decisions so far as Head of Creative and Talent Relations? Let us know in the comments section below.

