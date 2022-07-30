"I have a new appreciation for life" - Triple H gives health update following his WWE return after cardiac event

Multi-time world champion Triple H recently commented on his health following a cardiac event he suffered last year.

The Game underwent heart surgery in September 2021 following a cardiac event. He announced in March that his in-ring career is over. He was recently appointed as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations last week and will also head the creative direction of WWE.

HHH spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport during a media scrum earlier today to promote WWE SummerSlam. He was asked about how he was feeling and gave a positive update.

"I feel great. Glitch in the road, luckily for me it was caught, right? It took a little bit to get past it, to get over it, but I'm past it and over it. I've got a clean bill of health. I'm 100%. I'm very aware of all of it, I'm very aware of really what is important in your life". [00:03- 00:23]

Triple H added that he has a new appreciation for life and knows it can be gone at any moment.

"I have a new appreciation for life. It's precious and doesn't last long. Embrace it, get everything you can out of it because it doesn't last long, for everybody. It can be over in a second so embrace your family, embrace your friends, tell them you love them. Be upfront with it and the things that you love to do in life, embrace that." [01:11- 01:32]

He also revealed that he's not upset about his in-ring career being over because wrestling has already given him everything.

Triple H responds to Seth Rollins about his match being canceled at WWE SummerSlam

The Visionary was set to face Riddle tomorrow night at WWE SummerSlam. On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Rollins attacked Riddle after the main event and bashed him into the steel steps with a stomp.

It was then announced that their matchup was canceled for SummerSlam due to Riddle's injury.

Following the announcement, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to complain about his match being canceled and apologized to the fans. Triple H quickly responded with, "I hear you!"

It remains to be seen whether a new opponent will be waiting in the wings for Rollins come Saturday or if a new match will be added to the show.

