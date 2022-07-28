"They'll hear ya someday" - Seth Rollins breaks character to comment on being removed from WWE SummerSlam 2022 card

Merely a few days away from SummerSlam 2022, WWE has made a major announcement that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle won't be taking place on the show this weekend.

During WWE's The Bump, it was announced that Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury after the vicious attack on Monday Night RAW by Rollins.

Due to the same, he isn't medically qualified to compete this Saturday at SummerSlam and the match between the two stars has been postponed.

Now, Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter to comment on being removed from the match card of WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer. He apologized to fans for not being able to perform on the show and thanked them for supporting him.

"For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday," wrote Rollins in his tweet.

The reported reason behind WWE postponing Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

The Original Bro going up against Seth "Freakin" Rollins was one of the marquee matches at this year's SummerSlam. The two stars have previously had real-life heat and the fans were excited to witness them steal the show.

Following WWE's announcement, Fightful Select has now reported that the injury to Riddle is in kayfabe and he's fine.

The report adds that WWE has plans to do this match down the line, probably at Clash at the Castle later this year on September 3rd in the UK. Rollins vs. Riddle being pushed from SummerSlam is reportedly due to "creative adjustments".

The WWE Universe is expectedly disappointed at Seth Rollins vs. Riddle being removed from SummerSlam 2022. It is to be seen whether Rollins completely misses the show this Saturday or makes an on-screen appearance in some capacity.

