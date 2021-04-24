WWE legend compares current SmackDown star to Kurt Angle [Exclusive]

Pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was a big fan of the Mysterios match on SmackDown against Chad Gable and Otis.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell had a lot of praise for SmackDown star Chad Gable. Mantell loved Gable and Otis' match against the Mysterios on SmackDown and compared Gable to WWE legend Kurt Angle. Mantell said:

"That Chad Gable kid is good. He reminds me a little bit of Kurt Angle because he's kind of a smartass. He's not maybe that big but he's a digger. He gets in and you can tell he's an amateur wrestler."

Dutch Mantell also praised Otis and the work he has been doing. Dutch said that Otis uses his weight and size well before referencing the latter's work to point out the mistakes some wrestlers on the independent circuit make. Mantell continued:

"I like Otis, you know, it's hard to be a big guy in wrestling sometimes but he uses his weight and his size well. Let me tell you what's wrong with, I'm not gonna use WWE, say in an independent show. They go out and instead of getting over, you know what they want to do? They don't wrestle for the crowd, they wrestle for the dressing room. So when they get back, 'wow that was great' but those guys in the dressing room didn't buy the tickets. You gotta go out for your paying customers and perform for them."

Chad Gable was in action on WWE SmackDown

Chad Gable and Otis faced Rey Mysterio and Dominik on SmackDown. Their match was easily the best bout on the show, with all four Superstars impressing.

Despite being unable to pull off the win, Otis and Gable dominated long stretches of the match. The finish saw Chad Gable being pinned after being hit with a 619 followed by a Frog Splash.

Advertisement

You can check out the full results from WWE SmackDown HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the video