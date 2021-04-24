SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns issues major challenge; Top Champion attacked backstage

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a bit of a letdown. Although it definitely wasn't a bad episode, there wasn't really a lot that happened on this show.

We did get an Intercontinental Championship match between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens. We also saw a fun match between the Mysterios and Alpha Academy.

There was also the ongoing saga between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cesaro. SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns answering the Swiss Cyborg's challenge.

Cesaro kicked off WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown started with Cesaro in the ring. As he tried to speak, the Swiss Superman was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Rollins addressed what happened at WrestleMania 37, saying he took Cesaro from the bottom of the totem pole all the way to the top, helping him give the performance of a lifetime.

The Messiah then blamed the rain delay at WrestleMania for throwing him off his game. Cesaro invited Rollins down to the ring. As Seth started to make his way to the ring, Jey Uso's music hit.

Jey said that Cesaro didn't have it in him to beat either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. As Uso and Rollins were ready to get in the ring and attack Cesaro, Daniel Bryan came out to level the playing field.

Bryan got inside the ring and took the mic, saying that he was there to make sure Cesaro got what he deserved. He also said that Roman Reigns was in the position he was in because of his family's connections.

Roman Reigns' music hit after this as he came out with Paul Heyman. Jey Uso joined Roman Reigns and Heyman as Rollins watched. Reigns taunted Daniel Bryan for what happened in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Reigns called Cesaro and Daniel Bryan "losers", saying that they were surrounded by people who wanted to beat them down.

