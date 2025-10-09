WWE Legend Confirms He Retired Due To Health Issues

A WWE legend has now confirmed that he retired due to health issues. Since then, he has had to deal with multiple injury issues.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the WWE and ECW legend, Raven, spoke up about his retirement from wrestling. He also spoke up about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Raven confessed that when he left WWE, he was really disappointed with the run he had on the company. He was glad that he could go to TNA from there and have one more run there for a final time. He said that he retired after that as his body was starting to get into bad shape due to the injuries that he had faced.

"When I left WWE, I was really disappointed with my run. I was glad TNA was something I could fall back on. They were still the number two company, even if they weren't anywhere near as big as WCW had been. So I got seven good years out of them probably. By then the body was starting to get in bad shape due to injuries and stuff. So it all worked out the way it should have."

WWE legend Raven said that he was suffering from several issues

He went on to talk about how in 2022, he had both of his knees replaced. He talked about the injuries and surgeries he had needed and how he now needed rehab.

“In 2022 I had both knees replaced. ’23 I had my shoulder replaced. ’24 I had spinal stenosis flare up. So I’ve been just rehabbing, rehab, rehab, rehab."

The ECW legend went on top say that he had been part of multiple sleep studies and he had narcolepsy and sleep apnea.

"There’s no actual term for it, but I’ve had eight sleep studies and basically, it’s part narcolepsy, part apnea. I wake up like 10 to 15 times a night, then when I wake up for good for the day, I’m just as exhausted as when I went to bed."

Further updates are awaited about the star.

