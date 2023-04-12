WWE Legend confirms he's heard of about three of Vince McMahon's affairs with co-workers

Although he has faced serious sexual misconduct allegations, Vince McMahon's WWE return proves that keeping him away from wrestling is nearly impossible. During a recent interview, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts admitted that he'd heard about McMahon's affairs before they came to light in the public domain.

While several fans may have been shocked by McMahon's questionable deeds outside the ring, wrestling insiders have spoken about various stories involving the WWE boss over the decades.

The 77-year-old was forced to retire last year after attracting a lot of heat for allegedly paying "hush money" to several women he'd had affairs with in WWE.

While speaking to DJ Vlad, Jake Roberts confirmed that he had heard of McMahon having intimate relations with three different co-workers. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't divulge any more details but wasn't surprised by the accusations leveled against his former employer.

"(Vince McMahon paying 'hush money') It's not the first time. (If Roberts has heard about things like these happen before) Oh god, yeah. (When asked about how many incidents he's heard about) Three. (On whether Vince McMahon was having affairs with his co-workers and paying them off afterwards) Yeah. This is the time that it got outside the (bubble)," said Jake Roberts. [From 8:50 to 9:20]

Vince McMahon's WWE contract reportedly has a few new rules

WWE's merger with Endeavor has enabled Vince McMahon to continue his role as the Executive Chairman of the company.

As reported recently, McMahon signed a new two-year contract and it seems like there are certain rules in place to ensure he doesn't get into trouble again. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Mr. McMahon's new deal has various clauses that, if breached, could result in his ouster.

As per a copy procured by the publication, McMahon's employment shall be conditioned in compliance with the company's "Conflict of Interest and Code of Conduct" and its "Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment Policy."

There are a few other terms that McMahon will have to abide by if he wishes to be a part of the new $21 billion sports entertainment powerhouse now helmed by Endeavor's Ari Emanuel.

