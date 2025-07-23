WWE legend confirms he only has one match left in him

WWE legends and veterans often step out for a match or two following the end of their full-time in-ring careers. Recently, multi-time Tag Team Champion D-Von Dudley confirmed that he only has one match left in him and explained the reason behind it.D-Von Dudley, alongside Bubba Ray Dudley, is one of the most decorated tag team champions in the industry. Apart from conquering the tag team division worldwide in their prime, The Dudley Boyz retired from professional wrestling a while back, and D-Von even worked as a producer for WWE.Regardless of all the success as a tag team, the 52-year-old legend has only made a handful of appearances and competed on rare occasions, like TNA IMPACT's 1000th episode. Recently, he confirmed that he has only one match left in him and explained why.In an appearance on 'INSIGHT' with Chris Van Vliet, the multi-time Tag Team Champion revealed that his upcoming bout will be his final ever match as a performer. While he addressed the issues with wrestlers constantly coming out of retirement, Dudley doesn't want to sacrifice the time with his growing family and understands that he cannot keep up with the full-time schedule in his 50s.&quot;If I was to do one, it would be one more. I would say one more, and that's it. But, I looked at it like, if I say one more, it would be one more because yes, I did say that for the 1000th episode [IMPACT Wrestling], but I realized that the training to get back into it when you're not doing it full-time, it's hard. Especially when you get to your 50s, it's hard. So, I don't know if I want to train like that again. I don't know if I would want to go through that again and take time away from the family, especially with the three little kids. I don't want to do it anymore,&quot; Dudley said. (From 17:03 to 17:45)D-Von Dudley thinks he cannot have his final match in WWED-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley spent years in the Stamford-based promotion as The Dudley Boyz, where they won 10 titles and became one of the most popular tag teams in the Attitude Era. The two were also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but D-Von thinks his final match won't happen in Titanland.In the same appearance, the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion stated that the way the company works has changed, and he cannot have his final match there as the talent needs to prove that they're healthy to compete.“I don’t think the powers that be would let that happen. Because the way WWE is now, they go through so much to get somebody to a point where you have to prove that you’re healthy,&quot; Dudley said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostD-Von Dudley's final match will take place alongside Bubba Ray Dudley in a tag team match against The Hardys at Bound for Glory 2025.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.