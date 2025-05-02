WWE legend confirms he has retired at 50 years of age; ends 34 year career

A WWE legend has now retired at the age of 50. This has brought an end to his decades-long career.

Ad

Hurricane is one of the most beloved legends in WWE. The star began his career back in 1991 and has been a constant presence in the world of wrestling ever since. He started working for WWE in 2001 and worked in his superhero character for much of his time there, becoming one of the most beloved wrestlers in the company. While he would eventually unmask, in his cameo appearances since then, he has donned the costume again and again.

Ad

Trending

Over the last several years, he was released from the company in 2010, and toured the indies, worked in TNA, appeared in Ring of Honor, had cameos in AEW, and then returned to the company. Although the star never returned as a full-time performer, he has appeared as Hurricane. Meanwhile, he currently works for the company as a backstage producer.

When asked online if he was retired, Hurricane said that he had never officially retired from his wrestling career. However, he confessed that his spinal injuries meant he was now retired and would not wrestle again.

Ad

"Officially, “No.” But my spine says “Yes.”"

Expand Tweet

While the star may still make cameos, it's unlikely he'll ever return to the ring for a feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More