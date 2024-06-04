WWE legend confirms he's retired; will never wrestle again: "I'm done"

A WWE legend has confirmed that he has retired once and for all. He will never wrestle again and is "done."

Former WWE manager and legendary wrestler Dutch Mantell is a face that most fans are familiar with for his role managing Jack Swagger and Cesaro. His "We The People" slogan got over with the fans as his patriotic faction, which featured them as heels and faces at different times, saw them become one of the most popular acts in the company.

"Dirty" Dutch Mantell started wrestling in 1972 and was one of those responsible for teaching The Undertaker and Kane. He also wrestled in WWF and WCW in those earlier years but made his name in WWC as well. Eventually, he joined TNA behind the scenes and later came back to WWE, where he had a very active three years.

Dutch Mantell has remained somewhat active on the independent scene but has avoided wrestling again. The veteran also has not made any major appearances except signings.

When Mantell shared a post showing him beating down Alberto Del Rio in the company, a fan asked whether he would come back. He said he was done, and the doors were locked for him, confirming retirement.

"No. I'm done. Lock the doors... turn out the lights...the party's over," Mantell said.

The WWE legend suffered from health issues last year

In December 2023, Dutch Mantell had to be admitted to the hospital. He was helped by his daughter and faced problems relating to sepsis after an infection.

He shared an update on Facebook when he was on the mend.

Thankfully, the star is in better health now, but the legend has decided that he will never wrestle again after stepping away from the ring.

