WWE Legend Dutch Mantell hospitalized

WWE Legend Dutch Mantell has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

Mantell, who is an exclusive member of the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff, took to his official Facebook page this afternoon to announce that he has been hospitalized in Lutz, Florida. The former Zeb Colter did not elaborate on his health, but he said he has been very sick.

The veteran wrestler and booker indicated that he is behind on filling merchandise orders but assured fans he will make good on everything. He added that he expects to be in the hospital for a while, but he plans on responding to all messages.

"OK guys, here's for the those who've been looking for me. Let me catch everybody up up. In a nutshell, I've been very sick. There are packages' missing and parcels that I've misplaced...but guys, I'll make it good. Just give me time. I'm praying everyday for everybody's safety. For me personally, I've been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I'll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family's respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately...and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me," he wrote.

"Dirty Dutch" has been inactive on X since November 20th. Before today, his last Facebook post to fans came on September 23rd.

Dutch Mantell on why The Ultimate Warrior never progressed in WWE

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, GUNTHER discussed The Ultimate Warrior and how he was a "showman" who held the Intercontinental Championship during the title's "dark ages." The Austrian star claimed that it is now his responsibility to clean up the title's reputation to make WWE fans forget about the likes of Warrior.

Dutch Mantell managed the Hall of Famer in Memphis before he joined WWE in 1987. On a recent Story Time with Dutch episode, the 74-year-old gave insight into the controversial wrestler.

"I met the guy when he first started, but he never got much better, really (…) He didn't like wrestling. He was just miserable the whole time. He looked miserable. You'd say, 'How you doing?' He's always grumbling, so you imagine the guy if he was like 60 or 70 years old. He would be that old grouch that lives down the street who's never happy with anything," he said.

Dutch also agreed with The Ring General and talked about exactly why The Warrior was a showman and not a wrestler.

