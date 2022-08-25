"They had to do chest X-rays on him" - WWE Legend coughed up blood backstage after taking The Shield's finisher

'Road Dogg' Brian James has revealed that Billy Gunn was legitimately hurt after taking The Shield's Triple Powerbomb at WrestleMania 30.

The New Age Outlaws teamed up with Kane to take on Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and Seth Rollins in the shortest match on the card. The bout ended with Road Dogg and Billy Gunn being on the receiving end of The Shield's popular finishing move.

Unfortunately for Gunn, the WWE Hall of Famer experienced a hard bump and was allegedly struggling backstage after the match.

Road Dogg recalled that he was scared about Billy Gunn's well-being and noted that WWE doctors ran many medical tests on his tag team partner. Here's what Brian James revealed about the incident on the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast:

"In that match, however, Billy Gunn on the, we did a double spear, and then they put us up for double powerbombs. So we took them, finish. We got to the back, and we couldn't find Billy anywhere. And I'm looking everywhere for Billy Gunn. He was just here; we took the powerbomb together. And so, I finally found him under the stage, coughing up blood and stuff. I guess he hit really hard or whatever, but he had always had a little asthmatic, some asthmatic issues," stated Road Dogg. "But it scared me to death. They had to do chest x-rays on him that night and all kinds of stuff because he was coughing up blood from the double powerbomb." [From 58:00 to 59:00]

James reserved special praise for Roman Reigns and commended the reigning undisputed world champion for his 'Herculean' strength.

Road Dogg on his WrestleMania 30 match against The Shield

The six-man tag team match didn't even cross the three-minute mark as the Hounds of Justice made quick work of the New Age Outlaws and Kane.

Road Dogg had problems doing the job to The Shield in a short match as the goal was to advance the faction's babyface run.

Incidentally enough, Road Dogg wrestled his final WrestleMania match at the 30th edition of the event, and he explained why they weren't given much in-ring time that night:

"I would have imagined they said, because I've heard this being said, and I've said it to people myself, how fast can you do it, you know what I mean? And we probably said, we can do it in four, and then here we go." [From 59:15 to 59:30]

