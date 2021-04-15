WWE legend credits The Rock for acting career, reveals reason why 'Hollywood stopped calling' him

The most recent episode of Kurt Angle's 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast on AdFreeShows.com revolved around WWE Backlash 2001, where the Olympic hero faced Chris Benoit in an Ultimate Submission Match.

Kurt Angle and co-host Conrad Thompson also ran through some of the top stories from 2001. The Rock was looking to make the jump to Hollywood at the time, and Kurt Angle revealed how he reacted to The Great One's non-wrestling aspirations.

Kurt Angle said that while he wasn't told about The Rock's intentions to leave WWE, Dwayne Johnson's eventual WWE departure didn't surprise him.

Kurt Angle noted that everyone in the WWE always foresaw The Rock's meteoric rise in Hollywood.

"No, Rock never said anything about it. When he left, I wasn't surprised, I mean, we knew he was going to be a big star, and he parleyed into Hollywood and made a huge name out of himself."

Kurt Angle on how Rock opened the doors to Hollywood for WWE wrestlers

Angle even added that The Rock's success as an actor opened up the doors for other WWE Superstars to transition to Hollywood.

"He actually benefitted a lot of wrestlers because he opened up some doors for some of the wrestlers to do movies and tv shows. I was one of them."

Kurt Angle himself received various movie roles, but his alcohol abuse issues and an alarming painkiller addiction ruined his reputation in the acting world. Kurt Angle was honest in his assessment and highlighted the earnest efforts he has put into rebuilding his stature over the past seven years.

"I got about eight movie roles, and I was doing pretty well, and from bad decisions I made in the past, like my painkiller problem and my drinking problem, I had four DUIs in five years. I wiped out my reputation, so Hollywood stopped calling. I spent the last seven years staying clean and sober, getting my reputation back, and I have done a pretty good job of it. You know, Rock definitely opened doors for other wrestlers."

While The Rock continued to compete in the WWE when he first started his acting career, Kurt Angle disclosed how some Superstars got upset with Johnson's high-profile returns in the early 2000s.

Kurt Angle is absolutely right with his statement about The Rock, as the 10-time WWE World Champion has undoubtedly paved the way for several wrestlers to follow in his footsteps.

John Cena has already cemented his position as a bankable Hollywood draw, and various fans have tipped a handful of current WWE Superstars to also have bright acting careers in the future.

