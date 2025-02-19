WWE legend and current TNA champion Matt Hardy sends a message after fellow TNA titleholder makes shocking NXT appearance

A current TNA champion showed up on NXT tonight. Matt Hardy reacted to this sudden appearance.

Moose has been a dominant force in TNA for several years now. He has steamrolled through everyone in the promotion and established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the world. The footballer-turned-wrestler is the current X-Division Champion. However, he is looking for a different type of challenge.

Tonight on NXT, Oba Femi kicked off the show and called out the mysterious faction who attacked him after his title defense at Vengeance. However, it was Moose who came out to the ring. Fans were shocked to see the X-Division Champion in the black and silver brand. The TNA star confronted Femi and teased a future match between these behemoths. This also excited fans, given both men's dominance in the ring over the years.

Following this segment, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to social media to express his surprise at seeing his fellow TNA titleholder in a WWE ring.

"Gotta be honest, I DID NOT expect to see @TheMooseNation on #WWENXT tonight!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top when these two monsters finally face each other in the ring.

