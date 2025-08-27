WWE legend DDP breaks silence following major procedure

WWE legend DDP broke his silence to share a social media post to provide a surprising health update. The veteran revealed that he underwent a major medical procedure for his heart recently.Diamond Dallas Page's last in-ring appearance was in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on the January 15, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite. However, his last bout inside a WWE ring was the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.DDP took to his Instagram account today to share a video where he could be seen stretching himself while lying on a hospital bed. In the caption, the WWE Hall of Famer wrote that he just woke up after a successful cardioversion procedure. The veteran revealed that he went into AFib last week after forgetting his heart monitor while training and had some issues with his health.&quot;Minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion, I’m back stretching. My wife, @paygemcmahon is like… ‘can you just rest for 24-hours?’ 🤪 Last week, I went into AFib. I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn’t this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt ‘off’, dizzy and heart racing… and well, here we are…&quot; DDP wrote.The 69-year-old added that this was the second incident of him having irregular heartbeats in the past three years. DDP revealed that he would have a cardio ablation next month. The veteran noted that he would never ditch a heart monitor while working out again and also advised others to do the same.&quot;This is my 2nd time with AFib [irregular heartbeats] in the past 3 years. I’ll have a cardio ablation next month and should be good to go. I will never not wear a heart monitor and/or @apple watch when working out again. I promise Payge🙏🏼! If you are over 50 and or have a slightly enlarged heart, you should wear a heart monitor too! @ddpyoga,&quot; he added. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDDP makes a massive claim about popular WWE SuperstarDuring an interview with CasinoBeats earlier this year, Diamond Dallas Page made a massive claim about WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.The veteran stated that he was a massive fan of the 28-year-old. He opined that Mysterio was going to be the biggest babyface of the wrestling promotion whenever the turn happened. DDP pointed out that despite his heel persona, fans cheered for Dominik after he won the coveted IC Title at WrestleMania 41.&quot;Like the kid's gonna be a hell of a babyface when he makes that flip. Hold onto that heel thing as long as you can, because when he flips, I’ll tell you what, that’s a kid I’m a big fan of… I don’t know many young kids who could have come in the way he did with his dad, not really know how to work at all, and has turned himself, man. Whoever was in charge of making that happen, they are a kingmaker because that kid, he has got it all, and some. It was interesting because he’s the biggest heel, and yet at that last WrestleMania, boy, you swear to God he was the biggest babyface of the company, &quot; DDP said.Dominik Mysterio's most recent title defense was against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam. He will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Phenomenal One again next week on Monday Night RAW.