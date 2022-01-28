"The girl's money" - WWE Hall of Famer says Ronda Rousey should face talented young star (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page feels that Bianca Belair has all the attributes to be a top star in WWE and potentially face Ronda Rousey if the 34-year-old returns.

Belair has had a meteoric rise in the promotion after signing in 2016. She was called up to the main roster in 2020 and won the women's Royal Rumble match last year. She made a massive impression at WrestleMania when she defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's title.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page lavished praise on Bianca Belair and her incredible athletic ability. Page believes Belair could potentially have a match with Ronda Rousey in the future if the former UFC star returns to WWE. (from 6:43 onwards)

"I think she's a bad woman (Belair). I remember seeing her, before she had done anything, down at NXT when I went down there and did my program with everybody. When I saw what an athlete she was - when they had put together packages of her on what she had done as an athlete (heaves)... she's got plenty of time."

DDP added:

"If Ronda Rousey wants to step up, the girl's (Belair) money and will put eyeballs back on WWE that have nothing to do with wrestling fans."

Check out the entire episode of The Bro Show:

DDP feels Belair has a long shelf life and has a special quality, which will make her a top star for a long time in the company.

Vince Russo, who was also on the show with DDP, thinks Belair would be a "safe bet" to face Rousey when compared to Becky Lynch. Russo says Belair is the future and is a committed, dependable superstar, which could make her a good opponent for Rousey.

Ronda Rousey is eager to face Bianca Belair in WWE

Last year, Ronda Rousey listed the WWE Superstars she wanted to face if she did return to the company. One of the names on that list was Belair, who she believes is strong and can work well with her.

"Bianca [Belair] too, honestly. They’re both really really strong chicks that I feel like I can lift as well. I think I have the most options with them, and I’m just so glad that there’s some new faces and blood coming into the division as well," said Rousey.

If she returns this saturday, Rousey will compete in her first women's Royal Rumble match. Reports indicate that WWE is eyeing up a blockbuster WrestleMania Match between the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and Becky Lynch.

