DDP says The Undertaker and two-time WWE Hall of Famer are "greatest big men of all-time" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has stated that The Undertaker and Kevin Nash are the greatest big men of all-time.

Nash and The Undertaker have made a significant impact on the professional wrestling business. The Deadman has had several fantastic matches, including legendary ones against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

On the latest The Bro Show, DDP spoke about The Undertaker's recent comments about modern-day wrestlers lacking grit. He understood The Phenom's comments as he's an "old-school guy". DDP also praised The Undertaker and Kevin Nash's ability in the ring, calling them the greatest big men.

"'Take's [The Undertaker] the old-school guy, going into the Hall of Fame. Nobody, as far as I'm concerned - I didn't have my best matches with him - I don't think anybody did it better than 'Taker. He's going io go down as the greatest big men of all-time - him and Kevin Nash - the greatest big men of all-time," said DDP. [13:55 to 14:20]

DDP and The Undertaker had a feud in WWE back in 2001, which was the former's first feud since switching to Vince McMahon's promotion from WCW.

Kurt Angle on why The Undertaker was easy to work with in WWE

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker put on a few memorable matches in their time in WWE, and the former recently revealed why The Phenom was easy to work with.

"Taker was great to work with. He was easy to get along with. You liked him and feared him at the same time. He just had this way about him that he was cool, calm, and collected, but if you stepped out of line, he was going to do something," said Angle.

Angle also named The Undertaker as one of the four best in-ring workers that he faced in his career, with the other three being Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

