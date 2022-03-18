Scott Hall backed WWE Hall of Famer's iconic idea; was ready to quit company for him (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the pivotal role Scott Hall played in his success in WCW.

WWE Hall of Famers DDP and Scott Hall were both a key part of WCW during the Monday Night Wars in the 90s. The nWo ran roughshod over the promotion and they invited DDP to join the faction in 1997. DDP was ready to accept the invitation when Hall and Nash arrived at the ring, but at the last moment hit the Diamond Cutter on Hall.

While recalling Hall's impact on his career during the recent The Bro Show, DDP explained how Eric Bischoff, who was in charge of WCW, was a little hesitant to greenlight the angle between him and nWo.

DDP and Bischoff were close friends and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion felt that Bischoff was sceptical of the angle since he didn't want to seem nepotistic:

"I was ready to get out of there (WCW) 'cause they weren't doing sh*t with me. And I was getting like, 'I'm getting done'. Diamond Cutter is getting hot as heel, I need to leave or something needs to happen. So, I went to Kevin (Nash) with that idea, and Kev's like, 'I love it. Go tell Bischoff.' I go, 'I ain't telling Bischoff anything, I'll go tell Scott, he's taking the Cutter. He goes, 'Bro, do you think that he (Scott Hall) doesn't want to pay you back for what you did for him? Just go tell Bischoff.' I go, 'No, I've got to tell Scott." (From 19:36 to 20:14)

DDP added:

"And when Bish (Bischoff) - didn't baulk on it - but he kind of went, 'Well, you know (unsure)' and Scott Hall said (to Bischoff), 'Really? Are you serious? Everybody knows you guys are boys. It's not a positive thing being tight with you? Like, that's not how it works. I don't know if I want to work here when my contract's up.' I just went like, 'Thanks, bro (to Scott Hall).' It was huge, it changed my life." (From 21:30 to 22:00)

Hall batted for DDP and his idea, which turned around the latter's career, who would then go on to win world titles in the company.

DDP helped create WWE legend Scott Hall's iconic toothpick gimmick

On the same show, DDP also opened up about Hall's journey before he became a big-name star in WWE, and how he played a part in it. He recalled the origins of Hall's toothpick gimmick.

"As we're leaving Waffle House, I give him the toothpick. I've got it in my mouth, he's got it in his mouth. As we're walking, I go- 'Dude I got a great idea. At the end of the video, at the end of the interview, we both kick the toothpicks through to the camera,'" said the Hall of Famer.

DDP also played a role in changing Hall's looks, helping him create the Razor Ramon look. DDP managed the late star when they were in WCW in the early 90s.

