WWE Legend describes the time he was arrested with The Undertaker 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently gave details on the time he was arrested alongside The Undertaker. He is best known to the younger WWE fanbase as Zeb Colter, a right-wing conspiracy-inspired gimmick.

Mantell would accompany Jack Swagger, currently known as Jake Hager, to the ring during his main event push in 2013. The pair's "We The People" storyline generated a lot of controversy during the build-up to WrestleMania 29. He was forced to break character at one point to explain the scripted nature of the situation to outraged fans.

No stranger to controversy in wrestling, Dirty Dutch recently spoke about the time he was arrested. During the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he revealed that the incident occurred on the road with Mark Callaway before his days as The Undertaker. The pair were pulled over by a state trooper while leaving Louisville after a show. The car was searched with Taker and Dutch cuffed for their troubles:

"So I got out with my hands in the air and backed-up. Guy came over and put me down on the hood, searched me, 'course he searched Mark too. Handcuffed me, hands behind my back." Mantell said (3:55 - 4:07)

Authorities found nothing but a tobacco spit cup when checking the car, which the pair shared with a wrestler called Action Jackson. Mantell explained that the incident occurred over an alleged gun-brandishing incident, but no weapon was found in the car.

The Undertaker wasn't the only WWE Legend that Dutch discussed this week

As well as The Undertaker, Dutch also talked about another WWE legend in Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

On the show, Mantell was asked if he had ever wrestled Steamboat. Mantell confirmed that he had, and referred to The Dragon as a "tremendous" worker. He then described Ricky's work as silk-like:

"It's wrestling protocol when you work with a guy, when you finish a match, to go shake his hand. Thank him for the match, thank him for not killing you. But Steamboat is like silk, you never feel him, all you gotta do is register. And register means sell," he added (0:29 - 0:45)

Mantell also recently gave his thoughts on an All Elite Wrestling segment involving Sting. You can read what he said by clicking right here.

What did you think of Mantell's story about The Undertaker? Do you have a favourite story involving The Deadman? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far