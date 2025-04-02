WWE legend details AEW secret that’s hurting Cody Rhodes 

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was prepared this week on RAW when he confronted John Cena for the third consecutive time. He disarmed Cena right out of the gate in the promo when the latter ridiculed his previous gimmick, Stardust.

WWE legend Bully Ray wondered why Cody took this route, as Rhodes is obviously not the same person he was eight years ago. The American Nightmare's admission that John Cena was headlining WrestleMania 41 with the guy who used to be Stardust did not resonate with Ray. The Hall of Famer then got to Cody Rhodes talking about being booed by AEW fans, despite his involvement in starting the Jacksonville-based company.

On the Busted Open podcast, host David LaGreca urged Cody Rhodes to get over his past in AEW. Bully Ray defended The American Nightmare as he understood some things would bother an individual for a long time, especially when they had a significant impact on their professional or personal lives.

"Unless you've walked in a wrestler's shoes. When you go through some things in wrestling companies, and you feel wronged — and it's almost impossible not to take things personally — we're taught from a very young age that it's not personal, and have a thick skin. But at the end of the day, we're still human beings. I can understand why Cody [Rhodes], and/or CM Punk can still take things a little personally," Ray said. [From 10:46 onwards]

You can check out the podcast episode below:

Regarding CM Punk, Ray was referring to his troubles in AEW, which ultimately got him fired from the company, mere months before he re-signed with WWE after being away for a decade.

Cody Rhodes finally brought up The Rock on WWE RAW

A month has passed since John Cena sold his soul to The Rock. The offer was initially given to Cody, but Rhodes refused.

Despite a landmark moment carrying a lot of weight in the ongoing storyline, The Final Boss was never mentioned in any promos on RAW until this past Monday. Cody Rhodes ridiculed Cena for doing what he refused to do at Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1.

The American Nightmare is arguably in the best stage of his career today. He has moved on from Stardust, his AEW run, and is finally the Undisputed WWE Champion in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

