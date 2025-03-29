All of CM Punk's shots at AEW since his WWE return

AEW and CM Punk have had a contentious relationship ever since The Best in The World was fired from the promotion. The Second City Saint had a turbulent time in All Elite Wrestling, to say the least, facing several controversies throughout his run.

But even after their fallout, it seems like there's no love lost between the Tony Khan-led company and CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar has always been outspoken and has taken several shots at his former workplace since his return to WWE in November 2023.

We're here to take a look at all of the shots CM Punk has taken throughout his ongoing run in WWE.

#5. CM Punk stated that he "works with children" on a recent edition of RAW

CM Punk is currently feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The three megastars are set to battle in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Straight Edge Superstar was involved in a brawl with his 'Mania opponents on last week's SmackDown.

He came out on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW to address the WWE Universe in Glasgow. Punk brought up a controversial statement from his past as he subtly called Reigns and Rollins "children." This line of him "working with children" was a call back to the infamous post-All Out 2022 Media Scrum, where he stated the same thing about The Elite.

#4. Asking for muffins at a WWE post-show press conference

Sticking with the controversial post-All Out 2022 Media Scrum, much has been said about the events that occurred that day. CM Punk came out bitter from his match against Jon Moxley and decided to let loose on everyone while eating delicacies from Mindy's Bakery.

His words generated a lot of heat for the 46-year-old, eventually leading to a huge brawl. Since then, it seems The Best in The World has learned a thing or two and has kept his composure on each one he's been involved in during his ongoing WWE stint. That said, he seemingly referenced the 2022 post-All Out Media Scrum this past winter.

The former WWE Champion took part in the post-Survivor Series: Wargames 2024 press conference after emerging victorious alongside the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match. Understandably, Punk was in a good mood. He even asked someone to hand him some muffins to indulge in following his victory, referencing his penchant for desserts at a conference.

#3. He once referenced the controversial All In 2023 backstage brawl

CM Punk had one of the best feuds of his career upon his return to WWE with Drew McIntyre. The two stars didn't hold back from going at each other in promo segments or on social media.

During one such segment on Monday Night RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless called The Scottish Warrior a "choke artist" for losing the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 in under six minutes. Punk then joked that he was also a choke artist, but of a different kind.

This quip from The Second City Saint was a direct reference to his real-life backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, when he put the former Jungle Boy in a chokehold.

#2. Mentioning punching someone backstage

CM Punk made it clear after his WWE return that he wanted to work with several top stars in the Stamford-based company. After his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he revealed the names of stars on his target list during an appearance on SmackDown.

He also mentioned Kevin Owens, who was feuding with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory at the time. Punk wondered if he would be comfortable working with someone who randomly punched people backstage, seemingly referencing his backstage altercations in the Tony Khan-led company.

“I don’t know who would feel comfortable working with somebody who randomly just punches people in the face backstage. I mean, it’s 2023, ladies and gentlemen, you just can’t be doing stuff like that — that’s insane!" Punk stated. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

#1. He once took a shot at Hangman Page

One of the people CM Punk was particularly displeased with during his run in AEW was Hangman Page. The two did not like each other at all and made their animosity known during their controversial segments and media scrums.

The Cowboy didn't take it too kindly when Logan Paul started using moves from his arsenal. He took shots at WWE on Blue Sky, stating that he hoped the next person they gave his "moveset" to was at least ''kinda cool!''

Punk seemingly took notice of Hangman Page's comments, as he fired back at the former AEW World Champion in an interview with Pete Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond, asking the interviewers to avoid using the term "moveset!"

“Don’t say moveset. It’s nerdy; it’s garbage. It’s garbage internet wrestling talk. If you say that, you’re an idiot. Especially if you’re a wrestler and you say moveset. That 100% tells me that you don’t know what the hell you’re doing!” he said. [H/T: SEScoops.com]

It's safe to say that The Best in The World still doesn't like The Cowboy and isn't a fan of the latter's ''movesets!''

