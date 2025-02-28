WWE legend details how Diamond Dallas Page dramatically improved his life

Diamond Dallas Page has been giving back to the wrestling community for years. With DDP Yoga, the WWE Hall of Famer has changed several lives, including a WWE legend who recently detailed how his life has dramatically improved.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lex Luger opened up about what it is like working with Diamond Dallas Page. For context, the 66-year-old had a spinal stroke in 2007 and was in a quadriplegic state, unable to move his hands and legs. His condition gradually improved, but by 2014, he was reliant on a wheelchair for mobility.

However, as he explained to Van Vliet, working with Diamond Dallas Page has improved his life. Daily tasks that once seemed impossible to complete are now possible. This includes everything from brushing his teeth to going to the shower to even making his coffee.

"So just everyday functional stuff. I heat my coffee up in the morning, I can stand up and put it in the microwave now, I couldn’t do that. I was trying to reach, I was spilling coffee everywhere. When I go to the grocery store now I had to wait and my grocery store guys would know me, they see me pull up and they bring me out the power cart. Now I can get the power cart myself. So, I mean everything. I can shop again. I can go on and on. If I go through my day with you, my quality of life and my function has increased dramatically. So it’s amazing," said Luger [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Diamond Dallas Page's work is truly amazing. He deserves all the praise he is receiving and more.

Stone Cold Steve Austin also worked with Diamond Dallas Page and DDP Yoga

Lex Luger isn't the only WWE legend who gave DDP Yoga a shot. Stone Cold Steve Austin also worked with Diamond Dallas Page a few months back and had nothing but praise for his fellow Hall of Famer and his program.

Taking to X, Dallas Page shared the feedback he had received from the Texas Rattlesnake. He claimed he had become much more flexible and joked that he could now jump up and do a split. Moreover, he claimed he would stick to the program.

As mentioned earlier, DDP's work with his program is truly incredible. Hopefully, the wrestling community and the world will continue to appreciate his efforts.

