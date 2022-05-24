"No sense of humor"- WWE Legend details his first interaction with Veer Mahaan

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler shared his thoughts on standing across the ring with Veer Mahaan on RAW.

This week on RAW, the veteran hosted the Kings Court interview segment with special guest Veer Mahaan. The segment didn't go according to plans for Lawler as he angered the Indian-origin star by making fun of his hair.

This led to Veer knocking the microphone out of Lawler's hand before eyeballing him. The Mysterios, however, came to save the day as they chased The Lion out of the ring.

Speaking about the incident on RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler revealed that he was trying to lighten the mood with a joke and said that Veer has no sense of humor:

"I didn't know what to expect from Veer Mahaan. That was the first time I had been around the guy. Usually, if I'm talking to somebody for the first time, I try to disarm them with a little bit of humor [but] this guy has no sense of humor... None, whatsoever. My jokes... maybe they weren't the greatest jokes in the world, but it really upset me." (2:11-2:32)

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he started to feel threatened around The Lion before Mysterios came out to make the save:

All of a sudden, I'm standing there with this guy that's so imposing, scary looking, sounds like, I don't know, whatnot. And all of a sudden I think he's going to attack me. I don't know what to do. Thank God, The Mysterios came out." (from 2:35 to 2:47)

Veer Mahaan is undefeated in singles competition in WWE

The Indian-origin star has had a rampant run since being repackaged as Veer Mahaan.

His debut as a singles star was teased several months before he finally arrived on the red brand, defeating Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan I was forced into multitasking.



Never sneak up on mayhem I was forced into multitasking.Never sneak up on mayhem https://t.co/me2qdTDcGO

The powerhouse is currently embroiled in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio on RAW after he assaulted the latter a few weeks ago. Veer also recently defeated Mustafa Ali after the latter's match with Theory was changed at the last minute.

The Lion wrestled in many matches on Main Event before debuting on RAW. Since being repackaged as Veer Mahaan, the star has been undefeated in singles competition in WWE.

