WWE legend details why The Usos' SmackDown segment was better than Roman Reigns opening the show

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about The Usos opening this week's episode of SmackDown.

Jimmy and Jey kicked off the show this Friday, talking about how they severed ties with the Bloodline. The twins made it clear that they still loved Roman Reigns but would not take any disrespect from the Tribal Chief. They also called out Paul Heyman for trying to drive a wedge between the family members.

This week on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry claimed that the Usos did a great job with their opening promo. He claimed that Roman had been opening shows for a long time and barely speak a few words.

"Incredible. This was a rite to passage. You've had Roman Reigns for years now, leave the opening of the shows. You've seen Roman Reigns not even wrestle, a backstage promo, an interview, him in the office. Paul Heyman doing the talking, The Usos doing the talking and Roman just giving a look. That's the way they've been opening and closing the shows, no Roman," said Henry.

The Hall of Famer explained that Jimmy and Jey brought passion to the ring, and this was evident from their promo segment.

"Now, you got the Usos open the show. They opened it with passion, they opened it with fire. They gave you all the information. There was nothing that you shouldn't have liked about that opening." [From 17:58 - 18:48]

The Usos destroyed Solo Sikoa during the main event of SmackDown

Solo Sikoa was put in a match with Sheamus for the main event after he planted Ridge Holland with the Samoan Spike backstage.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting classic before the match had to be stopped. The referee called off the match after Solo sent The Celtic Warrior through the barricade, leaving him incapacitated. The Enforcer also attacked the medics that rushed to help Sheamus.

This led to The Usos rushing down to the ring and lighting up Sikoa with a series of Superkicks. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champions also hit stereo Uso Splash on Sikoa as the show went off-air.

