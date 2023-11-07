WWE legend detects potential in Rhea Ripley's rival

Rhea Ripley's performance at WWE Crown Jewel has garnered a favorable response from the viewers. So has every woman who was part of the Fatal-5 Way match for the Women's World Championship Saturday night.

Since the summer of 2023, The Eradicator has found herself on the defense now and again whenever Raquel Rodriguez steps up. The two fought tooth-and-nail at WWE Payback, in a match that saw the challenger treated as an equal to the champion.

It seems Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) also believes that Raquel Rodriguez is a formidable foe to The Judgment Day star:

"Untapped potential," Helms wrote on Twitter/X, in response to WrestleOps' opinion post on Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez became a singles competitor after her tag partner Liv Morgan was sidelined owing to an injury. The former NXT Women's Champion is yet to win a singles title on the main roster.

Raquel Rodriguez on the curse of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

This year alone, the Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands a lot of times. Often, one of the WWE Superstars winds up getting injured. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan are both yet to make their return. Ronda Rousey ended up leaving the company for good.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Raquel Rodriguez admitted that the titles might just be cursed. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion hopes that the belts are better utilized sooner rather than later, on par with the men's titles:

"You know, I don’t like to be too superstitious. But yeah, I do. I do think there is a little bit of a curse on the women’s tag team division. Liv [Morgan] and I, from the very beginning when we started tagging together, we told each other that this was something we wanted to build up. We wanted to make the women’s tag team titles something as important. They should be on the same level, on the same pedestal as the World Women’s Championship, as any championship really on the WWE roster, even the men’s ones," said Raquel Rodriguez.

After dropping the belts to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez has largely been after the Women's World Championship. Many among the WWE Universe feel the latter is a legit contender to win next year's Royal Rumble.

Should Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley eventually? Sound off in the comments section below!

