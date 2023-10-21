"I miss her terribly" - 32-year-old superstar provides update on Liv Morgan's WWE return

A 32-year-old superstar has provided an update regarding Liv Morgan's return to WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been off of WWE television for months but could be returning soon. Her last match was on the July 17th episode of RAW. She and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Morgan then went on hiatus from the company, and Rodriguez entered a rivalry with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rodriguez almost won the title at WWE Payback, but The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match. She got a rematch on the September 11th edition of the red brand but once again was a victim of outside interference. Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company and attacked Rodriguez during the match.

In a recent interview with Dallas Morning News, Raquel Rodriguez provided an update on Liv Morgan's return to WWE. She noted that her tag team partner is recovering well and will likely be returning to the ring soon:

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said. [H/T: Dallas Morning News]

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley on Liv Morgan refusing to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she has tried to recruit Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day in the past.

Ripley and Morgan were briefly tag team partners before The Eradicator joined The Judgment Day faction. Rhea Ripley is now the most dominant female star on the roster and has become incredibly popular since aligning with The Judgment Day.

Speaking with RIju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley revealed she tried to get Morgan to join the faction, but the former champion refused out of stubbornness:

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

Liv Morgan had the best year of her WWE career in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to become SmackDown Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if she decides to reunite with Rodriguez when she returns to the company or opts to go after a singles title once again.

