WWE Legend discloses a big mistake made with Edge's Judgment Day faction on RAW

Bully Ray stated that it was an error to have Rhea Ripley, a member of Edge's Judgment Day faction, lose to Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW.

The new stable has taken WWE by storm. It has been a breath of fresh air for The Rated-R Superstar's career and has also elevated Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

The 11-time World Champion formed The Judgement Day following WrestleMania 38, where he recruited Damian Priest, who helped him beat AJ Styles at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley was the second member to join the group, turning it into a faction.

On the latest episode of RAW, Ripley lost to her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. The faction leader wasn't present as the trio of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan stood tall over two-thirds of The Judgement Day. On Busted Open, WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, criticized the decision to have Ripley lose to Morgan:

"I do love The Judgment Day together, I do not like the business that was done last night. Even if they would have said that The Judgment Day is not as strong with Edge not around, I wouldn't beat them this early. They should be a force to reckon with in WWE. No stable that Edge forms should ever be going out there and losing despite the fact that he wasn't around, just my opinion." (38:11-38:47)

At Hell in a Cell, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan will face The Rated-R Superstar, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a six-person mixed tag team match.

Is Edge looking to strengthen Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day is expected to pick up the win at Hell in a Cell over Balor, Styles, and Morgan. However, the group is still looking to add another number to its ranks.

Edge has consistently been teasing new recruits on Twitter, from Ciampa to Mustafa Ali, Paige and more. He even offered AJ Styles a spot in the faction, although there is some speculation that Finn Balor could turn heel to become the fourth member of the faction.

Who would you like to see The Rated-R Superstar recruit next?

