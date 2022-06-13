WWE Legend discloses bizarre reason Vince McMahon suspended a talent

Former WWE Superstar Kurt Angle detailed an incident where Vince McMahon suspended a performer for an odd breach of etiquette.

The WWE Chairman is one of the most difficult public figures to understand in the entire pro wrestling world. He has his own set of unwritten rules, making many decisions inexplicable to the general public.

Speaking to Ronda Rousey on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that one of the unsaid rules of the business is to thank the person back when they thank you.

"You know, when you say thank you, and the person says, you’re welcome, that’s usually the proper way to say it. But in pro wrestling, when you say thank you, the other person is supposed to say thank you back. So it’s like, ‘thank you,’ ‘No, thank you.’ You don’t say you’re welcome.”

Kurt added that a breach of that rule once resulted in Vince suspending a talent for a month:

“I was told one time a wrestler told Vince, Vince said, ‘Hey, thank you for the match tonight.’ He said, ‘You’re welcome’. Vince actually took him off the roster for about a month and basically suspended him for a month because he didn’t say thank you, he said, ‘You’re welcome.’” (h/t- Inside the ropes)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to publish his memoir

Vince McMahon is one of the greatest personalities in the pro wrestling world and has dedicated his life to the business.

Recent reports have indicated that the WWE CEO's representatives are shopping a memoir to major book publishers, with the idea behind the publication being the rise of his empire.

It was also reported that the book is being represented by Vigliano Associates, a literary agency that has backed publications from the likes of Mike Tyson, Kevin Garnett, and Mark Messier.

The 76-year-old has been associated with pro wrestling since the 1970s, and in 1982, he bought WWE from his father. Besides being the Chairman and CEO of the company, Vince McMahon has also been an active competitor inside the squared circle.

His latest bout came at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match. He was treated to a stunner by Stone Cold Steve Austin after the match.

