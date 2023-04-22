WWE legend discloses the possible reason for Seth Rollins vs. Omos and makes a Triple H reference (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Omos' upcoming Backlash match might seem like a shocking decision at first glance, but Dutch Mantell feels WWE booked it to avoid "burning out" another storyline on The Visionary.

Backlash 2023 will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and as confirmed a few days back, the WWE PLE is already sold out. Dutch Mantell explained that as Triple H's team does not have the pressure to sell any more tickets, they can afford to have their prominent stars on the card without any angle, and Seth Rollins is inarguably amongst the company's top guys.

Smack Talk co-host Rick Ucchino suggested that Seth Rollins might be experiencing a "holding pattern" before he potentially jumps ship to SmackDown during the Draft. Dutch Mantell responded by quoting Triple H and advising everyone to "let the story play out."

"You heard Triple H say 'the story is never finished.' So, let it play out. See, Puerto Rico is sold out, anyway. So they don't need to burn anything with Seth right now," explained Dutch Mantell. "That may not even be the reason." [1:05:11 to 1:05:35]

Check out the entire video down below:

The WWE Backlash 2023 card currently has five matches

Early fan reactions to WWE announcing Seth Rollins vs. Omos have not been entirely positive. Many even believe the former World Champion might be annoyed by the surprising creative direction.

The promotion, nonetheless, is putting together a match card with multiple first-time-ever bouts. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will most likely be the main event of the PLE, as WWE has offered some explosive segments between the two superstars on recent RAW episodes.

Rhea Ripley has not defended her SmackDown Women's Championship since winning at WrestleMania, but that will all change when she faces Zelina Vega at Backlash.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Riddle will join forces with the goal of taking down The Bloodline in what should be an action-packed six-man tag team match.

Austin Theory will have the odds stacked against him when he puts his United States title on the line against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

With Bad Bunny set to return on next week's RAW, WWE will surely make a few more additions to Backlash before the show on May 6th.

Do you like how the event is shaping up to be? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes