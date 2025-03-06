WWE legend discusses how John Cena's heel turn could have been booked better - "You gotta give me a little more" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar John Cena shocked the world by turning heel this past weekend. Veteran wrestling personality Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on how the events played out in Toronto.

In what will go down as an infamous moment in professional wrestling history, John Cena turned heel. The 16-time World Champion aligned himself with The Rock and attacked Cody Rhodes in a heartbreaking segment for his fans.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long detailed that he would have liked more drama during the segment. He felt Cena should have gone beyond the kick in the initial segment to drive home the shock factor. The Hall of Famer noted that hitting the Attitude Adjustment on Cody would have really cemented Cena's heel turn.

"One thing I think they might have missed there. I've seen from the turn, there was only a kick. God, you gotta give me a little more than that. If you would've given him a kick, then Rock gave him the signal and then give him the FU. That's what I would have liked to see." [From 05:00 to 05:17]

This past Monday, CM Punk had some harsh words for John Cena as well as The Rock. After over two decades of being WWE's "Franchise player," it will be interesting to see how Cena navigates through the roster as a heel.

