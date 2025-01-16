WWE legend discusses shocking twists and turns during Roman Reigns' last match: "You're invested the whole time" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Roman Reigns' match on the Netflix premiere of RAW. The star engaged in Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa.

It was run-ins galore as the two stars collided to be the rightful owner of the prestigious Ula Fala. Several stars such as Jimmy Uso, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, and even Kevin Owens appeared during the Tribal Combat. However, Reigns finally proclaimed himself the true Tribal Chief after pinning his opponent for the three count.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Eric Bischoff praised the opening encounter on RAW's Netflix premiere. He compared it to a thrilling movie, noting how Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa kept the viewers engaged with the action. The Hall of Famer was in awe of how the creative team kept audiences invested until the end.

"I thought the opening match was fantastic. It was like watching a movie play out. Just when you thought the movie's gonna end, no, no, it doesn't end. You're invested the whole time. Sometimes you watch a match and you know a finish is coming. In the back of your mind, you go, 'F*ck, finally, let's move on.' And sometimes in a match, you think the finish is coming and they go in another direction, whoa, and now you're even more into it. That's what the first match was for me." [From 1:51 onwards]

With Solo Sikoa in his rear-view mirror, Roman Reigns is looking to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. This past Friday on SmackDown, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns will enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

