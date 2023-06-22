WWE legend dismisses claim that John Cena is stronger than him

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show in WWE, once claimed that John Cena is the strongest wrestler he has ever been in the ring with. Wight's former in-ring rival Mark Henry, known as The World's Strongest Man, believes his AEW co-worker is mistaken.

Henry competed in powerlifting and strongman before becoming a professional wrestler with WWE. The 52-year-old represented the United States at the Olympic Games in 1992 and 1996. He also set world records in the deadlift and squat.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Henry said he took exception to Wight's remarks:

"And I gave him the business about it too. How are you gonna say John Cena is stronger than me? Because he's, he's, he's more over than me? But if it came to strength for strength, like there's nobody else on the planet that compares to the things that I've done."

Henry captured gold in several lifting competitions in the 1990s. The current AEW coach also won the inaugural Arnold Strongman Classic in 2002.

WWE legend Mark Henry claims to be "the Earth's mightiest hero"

The likes of Brock Lesnar and Haku are often mentioned when people discuss the toughest wrestlers of all time. However, when it comes to pure strength, Mark Henry believes no one is in his league.

The former World Heavyweight Champion does not like to brag about his strength compared to other wrestlers. In his opinion, he is simply stating facts about his successful lifting career:

"Oh, there's no doubt about [in] wrestling," Henry continued. "Like when I'm talking about strongest, I mean on the history of recorded, documented proof of what people have done on Earth. They got cartoons, The Earth's Mightiest Heroes, I'm the Earth's mightiest hero. And it's not bragging when it is true."

In 2016, Henry's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Four years earlier, he became a member of the International Sports Hall of Fame.

