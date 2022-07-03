"This is going to get me in some trouble" – WWE Legend doubts Vince McMahon saw any value in 21-time champion (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (aka Brian James) shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's booking of Sting.

WWE's decision to book Triple H to defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31 came under scrutiny as it was The Icon's first match in the promotion. However, it was later revealed that the company was planning a potential match between Triple H and The Rock at WrestleMania and wanted to book Hunter strongly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo and Road Dogg why Sting was used as "fodder."

The Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon didn't see much value in the 21-time champion and wanted to use him as a stepping stone for The Game's showdown with The Rock:

"This is going to get me in some trouble, but this is just the truth. I don't know what value Vince McMahon saw in Sting. Like, he was an older gentleman at the time, he was not going to come back and work 300 days a year for me [McMahon] and he worked for the other company that I didn't follow."

He continued:

"I don't know if he knew what he had in Sting and I think he saw it as an opportunity to utilize whatever he had and promote this big match [Triple H vs. The Rock] for WrestleMania next year, which ended up falling through but I see the business strategy behind it," James said. "It's just that it sucked because it didn't happen and it definitely sucked for Sting's fans." (from 2:41 to 3:22)

Vince Russo also reiterated Dogg's words and said McMahon didn't know who Sting was because he "doesn't watch any of the product."

Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016

While Sting's WWE career was not off to a great start, he was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame a year later by his long-time rival Ric Flair.

The promotion's plan to book Triple H vs. The Rock also didn't come to fruition due to the latter's unavailability. The Game went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32, where the Big Dog picked up the victory.

Sting's final appearance for the promotion came in 2019 during the 70th birthday celebration of Ric Flair. Since then, The Icon has joined All Elite Wrestling and often wrestles alongside his protégé, Darby Allin.

