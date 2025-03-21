  • home icon
  WWE legend drops blockbuster tease; Street Profits alliance possible (Exclusive)

WWE legend drops blockbuster tease; Street Profits alliance possible (Exclusive)

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Mar 21, 2025 07:41 GMT
The Street Profits are the current WWE Tag Team Champions [Image credits: Montez Ford
The Street Profits are the current WWE Tag Team Champions

WWE Hall of Famer recently expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based promotion to align with The Street Profits. The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Teddy Long.

During last week's edition of SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins locked horns with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the Tag Team Championship, which ultimately ended in The Street Profits' favor. It was a massive moment for Ford and Dawkins, as the duo hadn't won a title since 2021.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis highlighted Teddy Long's past mention that if he could ever return to WWE as a manager, he would want to join forces with The Street Profits.

Long admitted that he would have loved to work with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Hall of Famer also shared a story of his meeting with the two stars, saying that he felt they had a good attitude and they might be easy to work with.

"Yeah I really would have liked to work with those guys because they are really great workers in the ring they had great attitude I had the opportunity to meet them you know they weren't, you know, if you told them something they would stand there and listen whether they took it or not I don't know but they were great man and you wanna be with somebody like that, people that got a good attitude and people that you can work with because when you walk out there with your team everybody needs to be on the same page," he said. [3:58 - 4:22]
Bill Apter believes legendary WWE Tag Team could have a match against The Street Profits

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said the Triple H-led creative team could bring back The Hardy Boyz for a major clash with the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

"You know, you could bring The Hardys in. That could be the next step against the heel (team of) Street Profits. I wanna see that."

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Street Profits' run as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
