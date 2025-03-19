  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE legend could return on SmackDown after 39 months for WrestleMania title match, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE legend could return on SmackDown after 39 months for WrestleMania title match, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 19, 2025 09:13 GMT
The Street Profits pose after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship (Image via WWE.com).
The Street Profits pose after winning the WWE Tag Team Championship (Image via WWE.com).

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has predicted a blockbuster WWE WrestleMania title match involving current champions and a legendary tag team. The players in question are The Street Profits and The Hardy Boys.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said he'd like to see Matt and Jeff Hardy show up in a WWE ring to set up a tag team title match with The Street Profits.

"You know, you could bring the Hardys in. That could be the next step against the heel (team of) Street Profits. I wanna see that." [From 23:44 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The chances of the Hardy Boys working a WrestleMania 41 no longer appear to be slim because of WWE's working relationship with TNA. The legendary tag team most recently worked multiple NXT shows, including Roadblock, where they successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Fraxion.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Assuming the partnership with TNA remains intact on the Road to WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy could potentially show up on SmackDown after 39 months to confront The Street Profits. His last appearance on SmackDown came in December 2021. For those wondering, Matt Hardy was already working in AEW when Jeff left the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

It remains to be seen which team will step up next to The Street Profits.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी