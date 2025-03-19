WWE legend could return on SmackDown after 39 months for WrestleMania title match, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter has predicted a blockbuster WWE WrestleMania title match involving current champions and a legendary tag team. The players in question are The Street Profits and The Hardy Boys.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said he'd like to see Matt and Jeff Hardy show up in a WWE ring to set up a tag team title match with The Street Profits.

"You know, you could bring the Hardys in. That could be the next step against the heel (team of) Street Profits. I wanna see that." [From 23:44 onwards]

The chances of the Hardy Boys working a WrestleMania 41 no longer appear to be slim because of WWE's working relationship with TNA. The legendary tag team most recently worked multiple NXT shows, including Roadblock, where they successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Fraxion.

Assuming the partnership with TNA remains intact on the Road to WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy could potentially show up on SmackDown after 39 months to confront The Street Profits. His last appearance on SmackDown came in December 2021. For those wondering, Matt Hardy was already working in AEW when Jeff left the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen which team will step up next to The Street Profits.

