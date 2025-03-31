WWE legend drops bombshell about Alexa Bliss' WWE return and her shifting priorities (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Alexa Bliss' shifting priorities. The star returned to the company earlier this year.

Bliss embraced motherhood in 2023 when she gave birth to her daughter. She had been on a long hiatus from WWE before returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble amid resounding cheers. Since then, the company has teased slotting her with The Wyatt Sicks given her history with The Fiend.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo commented on how motherhood might change Alexa Bliss' priorities. The veteran writer noted that Bliss might find it challenging to balance her wrestling career with her new role as a mother in the future, as her mind would be centered on her child's well-being.

"We're not women, we'll never be women. But I think a lot changes when they have a child. I really do, bro. I think the nurturing, the motherhood kicks in, and all of a sudden you gotta go to work and you're thinking about your daughter or your son and who's taking care of them. I think life changes drastically for women when they have a child." [From 4:02 onwards]

Alexa Bliss' last WWE appearance came at Elimination Chamber 2025. She eliminated Roxanne Perez before being pinned by Liv Morgan during the Women's Chamber match.

Bianca Belair ultimately won the high-stakes match, securing a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

