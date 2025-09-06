WWE Legend Drops Return Hint after 17 Years for Another Championship Match

A WWE legend may be returning to the ring after more than 17 years away from the company. He dropped a massive hint during WWE SmackDown and indicated that he is ready for a title match.Sami Zayn, tonight, discussed how he wanted to restart the United States Championship Open Challenge to pay tribute to and emulate John Cena. The latter was his first opponent, but it ended in disaster as Brock Lesnar attacked the stars. Now, though, a WWE legend is ready to return to the ring in the company after more than 17 years - Bob Holly.Hardcore Holly is a name that is well known among most older wrestling fans. He has always been one to test out younger stars and see if they have what it takes, even if sometimes taking controversial methods to do so. Tonight, just when SmackDown began, Holly took to social media for a rare post, where he said that he had an idea. He said that he wanted to see if Sami Zayn was actually tough enough before he was given a world title shot in the future. He is ready to return to face the star, it appears, for the US Championship.&quot;I got an idea, let me see if Sami Zayn is tough enough before you put the world belt on him.&quot;Sami Zayn Has Been in The Conversation for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for a long timeFor a while now, Sami Zayn has made clear that he wants to be a world champion, a distinction he has been lacking for quite a while. Now, it seems that with the recent US Title win, the star is getting a huge push, and he may become the champion sooner than later.While Zayn certainly has his share of doubters, now with Hardcore Holly returning to put him to the test, it may indeed end all doubts.