WWE legend drops tease for potential reunion at Evolution

The second edition of the all-women's professional wrestling event WWE Evolution is scheduled to take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13. A wrestling veteran has dropped a major reunion tease for the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool returned to the squared circle at the inaugural Evolution event in 2018. She competed in a 20-woman battle royal, eventually won by Nia Jax. She recently hinted at a potential appearance at the show alongside former teammate Layla.

The two-time WWE Women's Champion recently quoted a fan's tweet asking her to call Layla and make sure they show up at the Evolution Premium Live Event. McCool mentioned her LayCool partner and added three "mobile phone with rightward arrow at left" emojis, insinuating she is in talks with the veteran for a potential reunion at the show.

"@mslayel 📲📲📲," she wrote.

You can check out her X/Twitter post below:

In addition to her in-ring appearance at Evolution 2018, Michelle McCool has competed in the Women's Royal Rumble in 2018, 2022, and 2023 post her departure from the wrestling promotion in 2011. However, Layla has yet to step inside the squared circle after announcing her retirement in 2015.

Wrestling veteran sets the record straight about Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Michelle McCool was announced as the second inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Some fans criticized the decision, claiming she was only being inducted because of her husband, The Undertaker.

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long addressed the criticism during an earlier edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine. The former SmackDown General Manager said that wrestling fans were unaware of McCool's contributions.

Long noted that he disagreed with people saying that the inaugural WWE Divas Champion did not deserve the honor.

"I believe we've already talked about this once before. See a lot of people, you know, they'd be talking, but they don't really know what they're talking about. Michelle McCool has been in this business for quite a long time. She's learned a lot, okay? And she's been working behind the scenes doing stuff [that] people don't even know about. So, how are you gonna say that someone deserves a Hall of Fame when you don't know anything about them or what they've done? So I disagree with that," he said. [From 1:55 to 2:20]

You can check out the video below for Teddy Long's comments:

Michelle McCool and Layla have teased the possibility of a reunion on several occasions over the years. The Evolution PLE could be the perfect opportunity for the two to make it happen.

